Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Cap Hits $4.84 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $474,292.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 38,694,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

