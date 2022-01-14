Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.42. 36,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,492,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Specifically, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

