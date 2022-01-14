Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMMYY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

