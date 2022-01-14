Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 1,038.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SHZHY stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 238,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,704. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.