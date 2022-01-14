Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 1,038.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SHZHY stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 238,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,704. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
