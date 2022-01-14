Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MDWT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 2,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. Midwest has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $57.98.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Midwest by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Midwest by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midwest by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midwest by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

