Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NUVB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 10,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,655. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $4,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

