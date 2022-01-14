AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,329.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,038.74.

AZO stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,047.28. 1,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,270. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,955.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,747.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 107.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

