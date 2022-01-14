Cito Capital Group LLC Has $532,000 Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

