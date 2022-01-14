CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the period. CDW comprises approximately 3.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $658,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CDW by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CDW by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $190.24. 10,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

