Cito Capital Group LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ondas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 15,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 189,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.