Cito Capital Group LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cito Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in DXC Technology by 58.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,971,000 after buying an additional 1,378,751 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1,511.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in DXC Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2,504.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 542,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 521,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 28.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after buying an additional 271,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. 11,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,851. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.