Scotiabank Increases Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$105.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Linamar alerts:

OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.98. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. Linamar has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.