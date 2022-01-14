Cito Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cito Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises 1.2% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after acquiring an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. 23,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,402. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

