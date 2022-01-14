Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,537,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,570,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 237,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,198. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVT. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

