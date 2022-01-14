Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.29. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

