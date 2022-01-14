Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $8.61 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.13% of Kornit Digital worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $12,533,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $42,002,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $110.24. 11,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 260.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

