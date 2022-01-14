Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Boosted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

