Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NTR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 113,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

