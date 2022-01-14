The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,459. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

