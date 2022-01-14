Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.33. 4,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 684.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

