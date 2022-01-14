Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of DRE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

