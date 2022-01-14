Vabble (VAB) Reaches Market Cap of $5.55 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $165,224.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

