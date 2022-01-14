Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,805. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

