Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $498.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $622.00 to $498.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $512.86.

PAYC stock traded down $9.30 on Thursday, reaching $333.25. 20,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.99 and a 200-day moving average of $451.33. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

