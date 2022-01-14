Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

