Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 547,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,010,880. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

