Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,515. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

