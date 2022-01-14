Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 14,833 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,739.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.29. 5,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $132.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

