Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Focus Financial Partners worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $159,511,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,913. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.