Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,702. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after buying an additional 394,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

