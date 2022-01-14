OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPGN. UBS Group started coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a positive rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OpGen during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.