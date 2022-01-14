Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 5,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,203. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

