Tredje AP fonden Purchases New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $613.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $653.78 and a 200-day moving average of $713.66. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.