Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

