Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 1.3% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,183. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.74 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

