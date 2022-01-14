M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.24% of M&T Bank worth $46,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.43. 28,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.19 and a 200 day moving average of $147.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

