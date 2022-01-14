Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 90,698 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 90,698 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $136,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.83. 168,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

