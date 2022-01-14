Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $19.31 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 15.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

