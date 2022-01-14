Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $25.42 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $7.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.89. 54,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,309. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $223.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

