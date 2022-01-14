SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 430.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.24. 81,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,726. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

