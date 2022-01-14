Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Cut by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up 2.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 418,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.90. 41,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.