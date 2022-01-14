Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 179,801 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,801 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after buying an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.