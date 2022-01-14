Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 463,873 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after buying an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after buying an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,189 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

