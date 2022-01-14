Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $7.66 Million in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 506,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 190,019 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 370,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,249,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 807,016 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 613,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISBC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 213,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

