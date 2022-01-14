TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,925,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

