ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1,391.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 245,931 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 347,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

