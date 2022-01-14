Short Interest in Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Expands By 1,760.0%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 1,760.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFFBF. Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

BFFBF stock remained flat at $$5.37 during midday trading on Friday. Biffa has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

