ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $38.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.24. 337,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.