ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 408,233 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 408,233 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

