Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRSLF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150. Barsele Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

